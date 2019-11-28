City to review rules on vaping ads

There is a call to get rid of vaping ads on bus shelters and other city property.

City council has voted in favour of reviewing the rules, in the hope that fewer young people will see the ads and decide to start vaping.

Cigarettes ads are not allowed on city property and Councillor Paula Fletcher told CTV News Toronto, it should be the same for vaping.

"Having vaping products there truly gives the impression that they're not a cigarette-like product," she said. "We're finding out it's very much a cigarette-like product and should be treated the same."

There was similar action recently by the TTC. It also banned vaping ads on its property.

The provincial government has also banned ads from gas stations and convenience stores starting in January.