City to sue 650 Parliament owners

There is more legal trouble for the owners of the apartment building at 650 Parliament.

They're going to be sued by the City of Toronto for $3.5 million.

City council voted to direct the city solicitor to launch a civil suit against Parwell Investments Inc. and Bleeman Holdings Ltd.

It's money the city spent in the aftermath of a fire that forced 1,500 people from their homes over a year ago.

It helped pay for emergency services like shelter, clothing and food in the first couple of months after the fire.

This latest lawsuit comes on the heels of a class action suit by residents for $40 million.