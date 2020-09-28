Class at Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School in self-isolation due to active COVID-19 case, school open
Some elementary students in Ajax are in self-isolation because of an active COVID-19 case.
The Durham District School Board is reporting that students from a class at Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School will be isolating for 14 days.
It's unclear, at this time, if the case involves a student or staff member.
However, the school remains open.
This morning, Newstalk1010 told you that Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough has been shut down for the week - becoming the first school in Toronto to close due to an outbreak.
Three staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19.