Class at Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School in self-isolation due to active COVID-19 case, school open

Some elementary students in Ajax are in self-isolation because of an active COVID-19 case.

The Durham District School Board is reporting that students from a class at Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School will be isolating for 14 days.

It's unclear, at this time, if the case involves a student or staff member.

However, the school remains open.

This morning, Newstalk1010 told you that Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough has been shut down for the week - becoming the first school in Toronto to close due to an outbreak.

Three staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19.