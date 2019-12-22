Climate activists dump cow manure outside Doug Ford's constituency office

Toronto Police were called to Premier Doug Ford's constituency office today, after a surprising and smelly message was left for the Premier.

Apparently an environmental group - reported to be Extinction Rebellion - left a pile of cow manure outside the entrance to Ford's office building on Albion Rd. in Etobicoke.

The group says they wanted to bring attention to what they say is a "global climate emergency".

According to our media partner CP24, a spokesperson for the Hamilton chapter of Extinction Rebellion has taken credit for the stunt in a press release issued on Sunday morning.

No word from police whether charges will be laid.

The Premier's office issued a statement in response to the stunt late this afternoon:

"If a response is what they're looking for, they won't get one from Premier Ford. We wish them a Merry Christmas, happy holidays and hope they have a more productive and joyous time with their families."

CTV News Toronto