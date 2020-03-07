Clocks go forward one hour as of 2 a.m. Sunday for Daylight Saving time

It's that time of year again...when we lose sleep! Daylight Saving time kicks in at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Before you go to bed tonight, remember to change your clocks! We spring forward one hour.

Most of the country will make the change, except in Saskatchewan and parts of B.C and Quebec.

Yukon will change their clocks for the final time. Going forward, folks there will now stay on Daylight time permanently.

You're also being reminded to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors this time of year.