Cluster of COVID cases in York Region linked to family gathering

York Region Public Health believes a cluster of 13 confirmed and three probable COVID-19 cases is linked to one family gathering around Thanksgiving.

They say an extended family of 12 gathered a home in Vaughan over two weeks. Some of the family members had symptoms that turned out to be COVID-19.

10 people in the home became sick, including three infants.

One of the people then spread the virus to another household where four people were infected.

Public Health says one of the family members went to work with symptoms and spread the virus to two people there.

"This large cluster of COVID-19 infections serves as an example of close contact transmission which accounts for roughly half of all cases being reported in York Region during the current wave," Public Health said in a news release. "It can seem harmless to have a few family members or friends in your house, but it is important to remember you are potentially increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission and exposure."