Community centres, indoor pools reopening in Toronto

This will be welcome news to many.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says 119 community centres, including 29 with indoor pools, will begin to reopen on Monday.

"Community centres have played a vital role in the communities they serve by providing a safe space, and a space for families, youth and seniors to socialize and keep active. Although, the centres will look different once they open, they will continue to provide the same services and amenities that residents have come to enjoy. I want to thank City staff for working hard to reopen community centres and indoor pools across Toronto in a quick and safe manner with an emphasis on the health and safety of our residents," says Mayor Tory.

Lounges, computer labs, meeting rooms, washrooms, and lobbies will be open to the public.

Gymnasiums, walking tracks, saunas, whirlpools, and studios will not be available for use.

Indoor sports, fitness classes, singing, dancing, food preparation/dining, card and chess games will not be allowed.

Community centres that offer CampTO will have limitations and restrictions on access and use during camp hours, including drop-off and pick-up periods, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People are reminded they must wear a mask or cloth face-covering when visiting a community centre.