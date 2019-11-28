iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Computer trouble could delay van attack murder trial

Alek Minassian

The lawyer for a man who killed 10 pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk says he is having trouble accessing his client's computers.

Alek Minassian made a brief court appearance this morning as the Crown and defence finalize the case before next year's murder trial.

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky and the Crown attorney told the judge that the computer issues have jeopardized the start of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, 2020.

Bytensky says even with his client's password, computer experts have had difficulty accessing the heavily encrypted devices.

The 27-year-old Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Minassian told police just hours afterward he committed the attack as retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women. The judge who will decide the trial says the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time.

On-air

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

Jon Pole - The Night Side- CJAD

Pole Position with Jon Pole

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

First Look
First Look

Watch

E.T.

Phone home! E.T. comes back

London Bridge stabbing suspect shot by police

Three dead, including attacker in London Bridge terror attack

Harvey Bischoff - OSSTF

OSSTF to stage one-day walkout

News Alerts
News Alerts