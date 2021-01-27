Conflict concerns raised over COVID advisor's paid work for Ontario teachers' union

Concerns are being raised following news that one of the members of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table was paid by a teachers' union for work he did during a provincial labour board hearing in September.

David Fisman, a professor of epidemiology at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, argued against the province's plan to reopen schools.

It's something the Premier's office has called, "deeply concerning."

They say they learned about the issue through the media and, "Neither the Premier nor his cabinet were aware of this potential conflict."

However both Fisman and the Elementary Teachers' Federation argue that his work for the group was public.

In a statement, ETFO President Sam Hammond says, "In Summer 2020, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) retained medical and scientific experts as part of a legal proceeding."

He says Fisman, "was compensated for his involvement, which was public. The provincial government was certainly aware of the experts with whom we were working."

Fisman tells the Toronto Star his involvement with ETFO has been a matter of public record since September.

He also said in a tweet, "whether or not you choose to believe it, that I suggested that my work with ETFO *not* be paid. The very kind people there suggested to me that I was providing consulting that was valuable to them, on my free time, and it was appropriate for me to be paid."

He says he contacted the Advisory Table's chair and suggested he resign, "so as not to be a distraction."

Fisman says the chair did not accept his resignation and he remains in his roll.

It's not clear how much Fisman was paid for his consultancy work with ETFO, but according to the Toronto Sun, medical experts have told them $400-$600 per hour is the typical rate.

Members of government tables are required to disclose conflicts of interest every six months. Since the ETFO work was done in September, it was not part of the July disclosure.