Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer dismisses two of his most senior staff

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has dismissed two of his most senior staff in the wake of his party's recent election loss.

In a letter sent out Saturday morning, Scheer announced that Chief of Staff Marc-Andre Leclerc and Communications Director Brock Harrison have been let go effective immediately.

Martin Belanger and Simon Jefferies will act as interim chief of staff and director of communications, respectively, until permanent replacements are found.

Scheer did not spell out reasons for the dismissals, but they come as the party wrestles with the aftermath of what many see as a disappointing election outcome.

The Conservatives were unable to make electoral gains in Quebec and Ontario necessary to form government, despite running neck-and-neck with the Liberals throughout the campaign.

The party gained seats in the Oct. 21 vote, but still forms the official opposition in the minority parliament.

Here's part of the statement released by Scheer following the dismissals this morning:

"The search to find permanent replacements for the departing staff members is already underway. I want to thank you all for your continued support and efforts on my behalf over the last number of months. I will be counting on you to provide excellent service to our party and our caucus members in the days and weeks ahead. We have an important job to do, holding Justin Trudeau and his corrupt Liberal Government to account and we will do that job well. We will be ready to replace him when the next election comes."

Harrison and Leclerc issued statements via social media:

FACEBOOK/Brock Harrison

TWITTER/@MALeclerc_