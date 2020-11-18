Could a lockdown be coming for parts of the GTA?

Things aren't looking good for Toronto, Peel and York region.

The province saw 1,417 new cases of COVID today.

Those three regions account for 1,051 of those.

Hospitalizations are on the rise and ICU capacity is 23 beds shy of hitting 150 which is when the province said elective surgeries may start to get cancelled.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford asked Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, to start considering further restrictions. He will be bringing those to cabinet on Thursday and a decision will be announced on Friday.

"Right now we are staring down the barrel of another another lockdown in these regions," the premier warns. "Guys, get it together because we're at a critical stage and I'm at my brink...enough. So, be prepared on Friday then you can look at each other and say 'why are we in this position?'"

Toronto's medical officer of health has submitted her requests but she won't get into what those are.​