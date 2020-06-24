Councillor Jim Karygiannis is out over campaign spending...again

The Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling that reinstated councillor Jim Karygiannis after he was booted from office over election spending.

Adam Chaleff, a Toronto resident and self described "fair elections advocate," filed the appeal claiming the lower court did not have jurisdiction to return Karygiannis to office.

The appeals court agreed.

Karygiannis was first removed from office in November after a campaign financial statement showed he overspent in the 2018 election.

The councillor argued it was an inadvertent error in the paperwork. The lower court ruled he acted in good faith.

The key issue was $27,000 spent on a post-election dinner.