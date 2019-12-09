Councillors push for more overnight permit parking

There is a push for more overnight permit parking on streets downtown and if it works, you have to wonder if it's an idea that could spread to other parts of Toronto.

Right now, the rule is you can only park on the road for three hours but some streets are rarely patrolled, which means, in some cases, the people who live there have been able to park for free.

Toronto and East York Community Council wants to spread permit parking across their area, creating about 21,000 new spaces.

A monthly parking permit costs between $20 and $60 and a staff report say the move could bring in an extra $1.7 million a year

The city is also in middle of a larger look at how the roads are used, which could see parking permits spread to other neighbourhoods.