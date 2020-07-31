UPDATE: COVID-19 Alert App now available

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned that the COVID-19 Alert App is now available for Google's Android and Apple's iOS.

The federally-backed app was designed in partnership with Shopify and Blackberry, and was announced by the Prime Minister a month and a half ago.

The plan will see Ontario be the test bed, before it's rolled out across the country.

The app is completely voluntary, and will notify you if you have come into contact with someone who has now tested positive for the virus.

You can download the app from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store