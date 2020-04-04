COVID-19 cases Canada-wide surpass 15,000

There are now more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 Canada-wide.

Ontario saw a spike of 408 cases Sunday, bringing the total in the province to more than four thousand. Compare that to Quebec, which has seen almost double that number. With 947 new cases, Quebec is reporting around eight thousand cases of the coronavirus.

277 people across Canada have died as a result of COVID-19, including 119 in Ontario.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in Toronto has surpassed 1,200. There are now 1,232 cases.

According to City of Toronto health officials, 1,026 cases are confirmed. 206 are probable. 69 cases have recovered.

140 people with the virus have been hospitalized. 58 of those patients are in the ICU.

27 deaths have been reported in Toronto.

The numbers are rapidly changing. NEWSTALK 1010 will continue to follow developments and bring you updates as they become available.

CTV News