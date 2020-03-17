COVID-19 forces temporary cancellation of AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous is temporarily closing many of its meetings across Canada in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.



AA, which typically meets in churches, legion halls, and other public meeting rooms, is directly affected by government efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic by closing facilities where groups gather.



Lists of AA meetings in Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver show several groups have temporarily closed.



They warn that more meeting cancellations are expected.



The Ottawa branch has shuttered its central office until further notice but its website offers resources for teleconferencing or other online options.



AA's regional Ontario conference, including the group's Alateen and Al Anon arms, was officially cancelled Sunday, less than a week before it was set to begin in downtown Toronto.