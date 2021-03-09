COVID-19 investigation could impact Brampton Transit

If you're in Brampton, your commute to work could take longer than expected if you use public transit.

Officials in Peel say due to an active community COVID-19 investigation, service levels for transit in Brampton will be impacted.

Details are slim about what exactly is behind this investigation, however Peel Public Health has directed transit operators to be tested for COVID-19, and that medical-grade masks be mandatory for drivers.

There will be on-site testing for transit employees and in some cases they may be required to self isolate, which in turn would affect service levels.

The City of Brampton says all efforts will be made to provide "the best possible service under the current circumstances."