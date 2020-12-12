COVID-19 kills another 17 in Ontario, province reports

Seventeen more families in Ontario are mourning the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19, amid another sharp uptick in new cases.

The province today reports 1,873 new infections, bringing the total caseload seen so far to 138,504.

Well over half the new cases are in the usual hotspots, with 522 new cases in Toronto, 436 in Peel and 185 in York Region.

65,260 tests were processed, but the positivity rate remains unchanged from yesterday at 3.2%.

Hospitalizations are up by 47 to 855. 237 patients are in the ICU and 19 more patients have ended up on ventilators. That number now stands at 143.

In all, novel coronavirus deaths in the province are rapidly approaching the 4,000 mark.



With files from the Canadian Press