COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sunnybrook Hospital

Sunnybrook Hospital says it has identified four cases of COVID-19 in a ward in the acute care hospital.

The hospital says it conducted normal surveillance which led to them identifying a positive case. Staff rapidly assessed the unit and tested all patients.

In total four cases have been identified, and two of those patients remain at Sunnybrook. The other two are recovering at home.

All other patients on the unit and staff have tested negative for the virus.

The unit is currently closed to admissions. When an outbrook is declared, affected patients are isolated immediately, and control measures are put in place including staff being dedicated to the unit and following strict precautions.

Sunnybrook remains open, and clinics and procedures will go on as normal.