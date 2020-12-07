COVID-19 outbreaks close early learning school in Thorncliffe Park, high school in Woodbridge

A second school in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood has now been closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Toronto District School Board says Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy will be closed from December 7th to at least the 14th after seven confirmed cases of the virus in the last week and a half.

Students and teachers are being moved to online learning during that time.

Fraser Mustard, which has kindergarten classes and a specialized literacy program, is the second school in the neighbourhood to close.

Thorncliffe Park Public School was closed on December 3rd. 26 cases have been identified after the school participated in a voluntary asymptomatic testing pilot project.

Meanwhile, a high school in Woodbridge is closed for the next two weeks. The York Catholic District School Board several main office staff may have been exposed.

The board says all the main office staff, including the principal and vice principals at Father Bressani CHS are considered close contacts of a COVID-19 case and must self-isolate until December 18th.

With those staff at home, the board says it cannot operate the school safely.

Students will participate in remote learning for those two weeks.