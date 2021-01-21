COVID cases numbers down across the board

The province is reporting 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 today which is down from 2,655 yesterday.

The 7-day average is now 2,751, down from 2,850 yesterday.

There is an asterisk to today's numbers, though. Tuesday's underreporting by Toronto Public Health has been resolved with 102 cases added to today's total.

Toronto is reporting 897 new cases today - down from 925 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 412 new cases - down from 473

York Region is reporting 245 new cases - up from 226

70,256 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4.3%, down from yesterday's 4.9%. (Today's per cent positivity is the lowest we've seen since December 26th when it was 3.8%)

46 new deaths reported.

33 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(29 new deaths in people 80+, 15 new deaths in people 60-79, 2 new deaths in people 40-59)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 5,614.

Number of people in hospital is 1,533 - down by 65.

Number of people in ICU is 388 - down by 7.

Number of people on ventilators 293 - down by 3.

There were 2,990 resolved cases . The number of active cases is at 26,063 - down from 26,467 yesterday.

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 15,899

Total: 253,817