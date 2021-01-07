Crosslinx confirms 28 COVID-19 cases at LRT station constructions in Toronto

TORONTO - COVID-19 has hit a major transit project in Toronto.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions says 28 workers have the illness and another 70 are in isolation.

A Crosslinx spokeswoman says the cases are linked to employees and subcontractors at eight sites of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Kristin Jenkins says 17 of the positive cases were community-acquired, 10 people were infected at work and one case is undetermined.

Jenkins says Crosslinx has started issuing formal written notices to workers not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

In October, Crosslinx took the provincial government to court over alleged COVID-19-related delays and cost overruns with the project.