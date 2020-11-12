Crown in van attack trial seeks access to accused's full interviews with doctors

Crown lawyers at the trial of the man who carried out Toronto's 2018 van attack are seeking access to interviews he had with psychiatrists hired by the defence.

Alek Minassian has admitted in court to killing 10 people and hurting 16 others when he drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk on April 23, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty and has asked to be found criminally responsible for his actions.

Crown lawyer Joe Callaghan says prosecutors have not received video and audio of interviews psychiatrists hired by the defence conducted with Minassian and his family.

Boris Bytensky, Minassian's lawyer, says the Crown has doctors' reports that summarize their findings and opinions on Minassian's state of mind, but the full video and audio of the interviews, as well as medical notes, are covered under litigation priviledge.

Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack is the sole issue to be decided at the judge-alone trial, which is being conducted via videoconference due to the pandemic.