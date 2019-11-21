Crown wants former pastor to get 13-15 years for manslaughter; defence wants 5-7

Prosecutors say a former pastor convicted in the death of his pregnant wife should spend 13 to 15 years behind bars, while the defence has asked for five to seven years.

Attorneys made their sentencing submissions Thursday in the case of Philip Grandine, who was found guilty of manslaughter in February in the death of his wife Anna Grandine.

Anna Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the bathtub at the couple's home in October 2011.

Tests later revealed she had lorazepam, also known under the brand name Ativan, in her blood despite not having been prescribed it.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Philip Grandine secretly sedated his wife with the drug so he could carry on an illicit relationship with a parishioner.

Defence lawyers argued Anna Grandine took the medication herself because she was depressed about the affair, and either slipped and drowned in the tub or took her own life.