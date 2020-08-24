Cyberbullying expert concerned over teachers' online behaviour towards education minister

Education Minister Stephen Lecce went to MPP Stan Cho's wedding over the weekend and posted some photos to Twitter.

It reads, in part, "so incredibly honoured to witness the marriage of these beautiful people."

What stood out is some of the bitter, hateful, and cruel comments that were directed at him, much of them by teachers, over posting a photo.

One educator writes "Most "normal" people, take a gazillion pics of the bride & groom. After all, it is their day. But, oh, no, not @Sflecce he will exploit anyone to get his narcissistic, daily fix of tweeting selfies. Serious character flaw. #firelecce

Another teacher writes "This post is insulting. Are you saying goodbye to your family too because of the ridiculous back to school plan. Because I am. You’re sick!"

A third teacher comments "High-jacking wedding photos now? Front and center of the "family photo" It's the bride and groom's day for heavens sake. Congratulate them with just a picture of them! Good lord your narcissism is out of control!"

One teacher even fat shames Premier Doug Ford who was also in attendance. "Who is the chubby guy to your right 2 places?"

This is only a small sample of the vitriol spewed at Stephen Lecce.

There are lots making fun of his clothing...his shoes...etc.

Tracy Vaillancourt is a professor at the University of Ottawa and says this is absolutely cyberbullying and it is very concerning. "I think that when you are a teacher your behaviour needs to be beyond reproach. They need to be setting the bar really high and I would expect better from them."

She says teachers have every right to criticize policies but that's not what is happening here. "If my daughter's teacher was doing this, I would put in a formal complaint with the school. It's not something I want my children exposed to; it's not somebody I would want leading children in my community."

Vaillancourt argues the teachers' unions have a duty to reprimand any teacher participating in this and have a direct talk with their members about the dangers of cyberbullying.