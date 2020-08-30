iHeartRadio

Cyclist falls off a cliff near the Scarborough Bluffs

Bluffs signs

A cyclist is in hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, after he fell off a cliff near the Scarborough Bluffs. 

It happened near the Bellamy Ravine Creek and West Hill Creek earlier today. 

Police, fire and parademics assisted the victim. 

The marine unit was also dispatched, but were not needed, due to where the victim fell. 

Police tell Newstalk1010 that the cyclist was in an area that cyclists often use, but it is not a marked trail. 

Police are urging people near the Bluffs to "abide by" the posted signs for their safety and the safety of others. 