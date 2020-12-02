Cyclist killed in collision in West End

A female cyclist has died after a collision in the city's west end this evening.

It happened on Dufferin Street, north of College, not far from the Dufferin Mall.

Police say the woman was cycling when a car going the same direction clipped her bike. That sent her into oncoming traffic where she was struck by another vehicle and died.

Investigators can't say what led to the cyclist being clipped in the first place.

Both drivers did remain on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Dufferin is closed at College for the time being and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.