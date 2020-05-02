Cyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Brampton Friday night

A man was struck and killed sometime Friday night, as he was cycling along a rural stretch of Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

The man, believed to be 32 or 33 and a resident of Brampton, was found by a passerby on the eastbound side of Bovaird near Mississauga Road, just after midnight.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,but Peel Police aren't sure when the collision occurred.

They do know the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run, took off.

Peel Police Duty Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told our media partner CP24 Saturday morning, they have a partial description of the vehicle wanted.

"Early indications are that we are looking for a Ford vehicle with front-end damage."

Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact Peel Police.



