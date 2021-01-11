Daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting a child

Toronto Police say 45-year-old Ta-Hath Martin is accused of sexually assaulting a child under is care repeatedly, while he was working as an early childhood educator.

Police say it happened between April 12, 2018 and December 18, 2020, while he was employed by NYAD Not Your Average Daycare at 61 Dorcot Avenue.

Police say he's been employed by the company since 2003 at the following locations:

1. NYAD Corvette - 30 Corvette Avenue

2. NYAD Midland - 720 Midland Avenue

3. NYAD Guildwood - 225 Livingston Road

4. NYAD Scarborough Village - 15 Luella Street

5. NYAD Progress - 939 Progress Avenue

6. NYAD Donwood - 61 Dorcot Avenue

Martin is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Investigators can be contacted at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).