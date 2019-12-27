UPDATE: Stand-off in Richmond Hill ends with arrest

York Region Police ended a stand-off with a suspect late Friday night, almost 12 hours after a man fired shots at an officer and then hid in a nearby home. Police were expected to release details Saturday. A police tactical squad entered the home and officers brought out one man.

Witnesses report hearing multiple gun shots at a gas station at Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 10 a.m.

Cst. Laura Nicolle confirms the suspect began shooting at an officer during a traffic stop. "There was an exchange of gunfire, yes. The suspect pulled out a firearm and started to shoot at the officer and the officer did return fire. How many shots were fired? I don't have that information at this early stage."

The officer was not injured in the confrontation.

A black SUV, believed to have been rammed, and a Sleep Country truck can be seen in the parking lot of the gas station with windows shattered.

The suspect's vehicle was tracked to a nearby home where he's barricaded himself. "We have officers trying to negotiate with this person to try and get him out safely. We don't know if he has any injuries. If he does we want to get hom some medical attention," says Nicolle.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.