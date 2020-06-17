iHeartRadio

Daylight shooting near Mississauga park

police

A heavy police presence at a busy Mississauga intersection this evening after a reported shooting.

Peel Regional Police say Confederation Parkway is completely closed southbound between Rathburn to Prince of Wales.

A suspect in one car allegedly fired a shot and hit another vehicle in the area.

No injuries have been reported - but this shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near a park.

"It's concerning when there's a shooting in general, more specifically if there are shootings around park areas where you possibly will have families, kids, just people going about their every day business," Const. Bancroft Wright says.

There's no word on possible suspect descriptions or vehicle descriptions, but police are expected to canvas the area for witnesses and security camera footage.