December arrives with a taste of winter

December has arrived and so has the winter weather, particularly in areas surrounding the GTA.

The snow began overnight and is expected to continue through Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

If you live in Toronto and most of the GTA it shouldn't be much more than five centimetres but areas to the north are being hit much harder.

Orangeville and Dufferin County are expected to see the highest amount: 20-40 centimetres by the time it's done.

The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board cancelled buses for Dufferin County and RF Hall in Caledon.

It means students at the following schools are to stay home today and learn remotely: St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and RF Hall.

The Barrie and Collingwood area could see totals of 15-30 centimetres. Northern York and Durham regions could see 15-25 centimetres.

Wondering what's awaits you this winter? The Weather Network is out with its winter forecast.

It's calling for a fairly mild winter across southern Ontario but that doesn't mean we will escape winter storms.

They're expecting two to three weeks of typical winter weather in December which should mean a white Christmas.

January and February could bring longer stretches of mild temperatures and possibly record warmth.

However, with colder are pushing in from the west, they say there's a heightened risk of major winter storms.