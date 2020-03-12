Defence in Schlatter trial questions man they say could be alternate suspect

A man defence lawyers suggest could be an alternate suspect in the killing of a young woman acknowledged today he saw her severl times on the night she disappeared.

The man, who can only be identified as J.G. due to a publication ban, was called by the defence to testify at the murder trial of Kalen Schlatter, the 23-year-old accused of sexually assaulting and strangling Tess Richey.

Schlatter's lawyers have raised questions about J.G., who can be seen wearing a light pink trucker hat and dark parka in some security footage from the area the night Richey went missing.

On the stand today, J.G. was repeatedly asked if he had left his apartment in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 25, 2017 because he was ``looking for sex,'' which he eventually agreed was the case.

The short, muscular man said he saw Tess Richey on a few occasions that night, first coming across her and two companions shortly after 3 a.m. near the ATM where he had gone to withdraw money.

He said Richey, a woman he had never met, called out to him and tried to start a conversation but was held back and ``coerced or led away'' by the two others.