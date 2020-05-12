Delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint in Brampton

Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and two suspects after a carjacking at knifepoint in Brampton Tuesday.

The victim was a delivery driver, who had attended the area for his job, according to Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken. It happened around 3 p.m., in the area of North Park Drive and Torbram Road.

"This incident involved a delivery driver that had attended the area, and as the driver came into the area, he was approached by two suspects who used a knife and stole the victim's vehicle from him," Mooken says.

The vehicle is a black, Toyota Rav 4 with Ontario licence plate CJWF937.

The first suspects is described as a black man, about 5'9", slim, wearing a black jacket, black track pants and a camouflage mask.

The second suspect is described as a black man, with a medium build, wearing a black jacket and a black mask.

"So the masks that were involved in this incident were not medical style masks," Mooken says.

Police are urging the public to call 911 if they see the vehicle, but to not approach it, as the men are considered to be armed.

The delivery driver didn't suffer any injuries.