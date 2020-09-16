Delivery driver charged in crash that killed toddler in Mississauga

A delivery driver from Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal crash that killed a toddler in Mississauga last month.

On Wednesday, August 12, just before 5:30 p.m., Peel Police say a delivery driver was operating a van in the parking lot of an apartment building on Confederation Parkway, near Paisley Boulevard.

Police say the 25 year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

18-month-old Majeed Chitou and his mother were with other relatives, after just exiting a vehicle in a parking lot, when the van struck the child.

Speaking to our media partner CTV News Toronto the day after the fatal crash, the boy's mother Rukayat Ajao alleged that the van was travelling at a high rate of speed and that the driver was "on the phone" at the time.

Police say the accused drove the boy and his mother to a local hospital.

The toddler was pronounced dead a short time later.

25 year-old Arshdeep Oathi, of Brampton was taken into custody on Monday.

He was released on an undertaking, with the condition to appear in court in November.