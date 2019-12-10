Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump

House Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges unveiled this morning stem from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted he did ``NOTHING'' wrong and that impeaching a president with his record would be ``sheer Political Madness!''

Democrats say Trump abused his power in a July 25th phone call when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a favour in investigating Democrats.

That was bribery, they say, since Trump was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid that Ukraine depended on to counter Russian aggression.