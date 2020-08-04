iHeartRadio

DIY pandemic projects leading to lumber shortage

lumber

At the start of the pandemic, people stuck at home occupied their time by baking bread, learning how to make whipped coffee, and completing home projects that desperately needed to be done.

Whether it's your back deck, or the fence surrounding your yard, maybe you've spent the past couple of months drawing up plans and pricing supplies.

But so have many others, and it's leading to a lumber shortage.

"In March when there was lockdown, all of a sudden we had the phone ringing much more than usual," says Glen Peacock, vice president of Peacock Lumber. "Between the beginning of March and the end of June in 2020, we sold 40 per cent more pressure-treated (wood) than we did in 2019."

Pressure-treated wood is usually the most sought-after for home renovations. It comes in the form of deck boards, fence posts, lattice, 2x6s, et cetera.

"A lot of people were at home, and a lot more projects were being done," Peacock says. "That's what generated the wood shortage. So the treaters now don't have wood to treat."

With more demand than supply, Peacock says the cost of lumber - if you can actually find the products - is going up. Peacock says most products are on back order because it was ordered weeks or months ago.

"Any new orders will be priced at time of delivery, because the price is so volatile."

Peacock says if you haven't started on a big, lumber-heavy renovation, don't do it yet.

"Just leave it, because even if you can get it, it's going to cost more, and you might be only able to get one product of three or four that you need."

