DNA match leads to arrest in 2014 Brampton sexual assault

Six years ago, a Brampton woman and her two young children were in a plaza, located at the busy intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West.

She and her two kids were in the car, when a stranger sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle. Police haven't made specific details about the assault public — but today they're announcing they've arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for this.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Ravinder Sidhu back in August. Since they had DNA from the offender in the 2014 case on file, a match was allegedly made when Sidhu's DNA was taken in another jurisdiction for an unknown reason.

Peel Police Const. Kyle Villers says in many cases, DNA kept on file gets matched when an offender commits a separate crime, in a different jurisdiction, and has to submit their DNA to the national database.

"That would basically be, in lamens terms, what would happen," Villers said. "Obviously his DNA was in the system, and for some reason... his DNA would have been recently tested, possibly as the result of an arrest in another jurisdiction."

When the match was made, police began trying to locate Sidhu. It was until last Thursday, Oct. 22, that they found him.

Sidhu was arrested in Calgary on charges of assault and sexual assault. He's back in Peel Region for court appearances in this case.

"We're relentless in trying to capture the people responsible for these crimes," Villers said. "We've had recent cases where we've located someone 14 years later in Mexico, and now this one today, we don't give up on cases that can't be solved very easily. We try not to let these cases go cold, so to speak."