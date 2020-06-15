Do you know where T’Quan Robertson is? You could claim a $75,000 reward.

Toronto Police hope a bigger reward will lead them to one of the men wanted in a terrifying playground shooting two years ago.

There is now $75,000 dollars on offer to anyone with information leading to the arrest of T’Quan Robertson.

It was June 14th, 2018, nearly a dozen children were playing at a playground near McCowan and McNicoll when bullets started flying.

Two little girls, aged five and nine at the time, were hit by gunfire. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but thankfully, they survived.

Police said at the time that they believed the target was a man who was at the park at the time.

Two men have been arrested in this case but Robertson has been on the run for two years.

He's wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police believe Robertson is still in the GTA and that someone may be helping him.

Inspector Jim Gotell says he knows police are looking for him.

"We were very close to catching him on a couple of occasions," Gotell told reporters on Monday. "We missed him by not very long."

He says police are not looking for witnesses or evidence. They are ready to make their case in court. They just need to know where Robertson is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, on their Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).