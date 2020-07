Toronto Police are hoping you might be able to help them identify the man in the photos.

He's wanted in an alleged assault that happened near Roncesvalles and Queensway on Wednesday.

It's alleged the man approached a woman, and spat on her, before taking off.

The man is described as 25 to 40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", with a thin build, and black hair.

They are still checking to see if he's connected to other alleged incidents that happened in the same area.