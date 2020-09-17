Does your child's school have a case of COVID-19
The provincial government says there have been 11 new cases of COVID-19 identified in schools on Friday.
That brings to 72, the total number of cases in schools across the province.
Of the new cases, five are in students, while zero are in staff members. The other six, are in "individuals not identified."
The total number of schools in the province reporting a case is now up to 60, which is 1.24% of all schools in Ontario.
Just one school has been closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and that is a high-school in Pembrooke, outside of Ottawa.
The following schools in the GTA have reported a case of COVID-19:
AJAX
- Nottingham Public School
BRAMPTON
- St. Cecilia Elementary School
- Eden Rose Public School
- Folkstone Public School
- Goldcrest Public School
- Ingleborough Public School
- Louise Arbour Secondary School
- Mountain Ash Public School
- North Field Office
- Robert J. Lee Public School
- Ross Drive Public School
- Tribune Drive Public School
- William Parkway Public School
MAPLE
- Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School
MARKHAM
- Little Rouge Public School
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier Public School
MISSISSAUGA
- St. Joseph Secondary School
- St. Raphael Elementary School
- St. Valentine Elementary School
- Briarwood Public School
- John Fraser Secondary School
- Ruth Thompson Middle School
- The Valleys Senior Public School
OAKVILLE
- St. Margerite D'Youville Catholic Elementary School
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School
- Emily Carr Public School
- Oodeenawi Public School
PICKERING
- Ecole Ronald-Marion
- Maple Ridge Public School
TORONTO
- Bloordale Middle School
- Brookhaven Public School
- Charles G Fraser Junior Public School
- Don Mills Middle School
- Earl Haig Secondary School
- School for Experiential Education
- York Memorial Collegiate Institute
- York Mills Collegiate Institute
WOODBRIDGE
- Blue Willow Public School
When it comes to licenced child care facilities in the province, there's been four new cases identified. One is in a child and three are in staff members.
By region, the number of cases at day-cares are as follows:
- Toronto: 5
- Durham: 1
- Peel: 4
- York Region: 1