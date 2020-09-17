Does your child's school have a case of COVID-19

The provincial government says there have been 11 new cases of COVID-19 identified in schools on Friday.

That brings to 72, the total number of cases in schools across the province.

Of the new cases, five are in students, while zero are in staff members. The other six, are in "individuals not identified."

The total number of schools in the province reporting a case is now up to 60, which is 1.24% of all schools in Ontario.

Just one school has been closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and that is a high-school in Pembrooke, outside of Ottawa.

The following schools in the GTA have reported a case of COVID-19:

AJAX

Nottingham Public School

BRAMPTON

St. Cecilia Elementary School

Eden Rose Public School

Folkstone Public School

Goldcrest Public School

Ingleborough Public School

Louise Arbour Secondary School

Mountain Ash Public School

North Field Office

Robert J. Lee Public School

Ross Drive Public School

Tribune Drive Public School

William Parkway Public School

MAPLE

Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School

MARKHAM

Little Rouge Public School

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Public School

MISSISSAUGA

St. Joseph Secondary School

St. Raphael Elementary School

St. Valentine Elementary School

Briarwood Public School

John Fraser Secondary School

Ruth Thompson Middle School

The Valleys Senior Public School

OAKVILLE

St. Margerite D'Youville Catholic Elementary School

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School

Emily Carr Public School

Oodeenawi Public School

PICKERING

Ecole Ronald-Marion

Maple Ridge Public School

TORONTO

Bloordale Middle School

Brookhaven Public School

Charles G Fraser Junior Public School

Don Mills Middle School

Earl Haig Secondary School

School for Experiential Education

York Memorial Collegiate Institute

York Mills Collegiate Institute

WOODBRIDGE

Blue Willow Public School

When it comes to licenced child care facilities in the province, there's been four new cases identified. One is in a child and three are in staff members.

By region, the number of cases at day-cares are as follows: