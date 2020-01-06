Dog found stuffed in suitcase in Etobicoke park

Toronto Police say they are investigating after a dog was found in a suitcase in an Etobicoke Park over the weekend.

It was a jogger who made the discovery on Saturday in Lambton Park near Dundas and Scarlett Road.

The jogger only noticed the dog, when it started making noises from inside the bag.

Facebook/Black Dog Resuce

City officials say the dog appears to be in good health and is in the care of Toronto Animal Services.

The group Black Dog Rescue posted about the ordeal on Facebook, and says the jogger traced the drag marks, that appear to have originated from the parking lot of the Lambton Arena.

"Thankfully the weather was warmer than normal or she could have frozen to death. It was clear she had puppies recently. She was scanned for a microchip but didn't have one." says the group on their post.

But they still don't have any idea who could have done this.

Facebook/Black Dog Rescue