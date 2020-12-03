iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Dog walker killed in a crash in Oakville

motorcycle

Halton Police aren't revealing many details in a fatality Thursday afternoon in Oakville.

Police say they were called to the area near Lakeshore Road and Burgundy Drive around 2:15 in the afternoon,.

Reports from the scene suggest the woman was walking her dog and was struck by a car, before the vehicle crashed into a stone wall.

The collision reconstruction team is at the scene and police have asked people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

At least one report from the scene suggests the driver of the vehicle was arrested, but police have yet to confirm that.

 