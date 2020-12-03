Dog walker killed in a crash in Oakville

Halton Police aren't revealing many details in a fatality Thursday afternoon in Oakville.

Police say they were called to the area near Lakeshore Road and Burgundy Drive around 2:15 in the afternoon,.

Reports from the scene suggest the woman was walking her dog and was struck by a car, before the vehicle crashed into a stone wall.

The collision reconstruction team is at the scene and police have asked people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

At least one report from the scene suggests the driver of the vehicle was arrested, but police have yet to confirm that.