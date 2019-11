It seems despite being fired from Hockey Night in Canada, Don Cherry is not going away.

The Toronto Sun reports that he's coming back, in podcast form.

It's called Grapevine and if you want to hear it, you shouldn't have to wait long.

The first installment is due out this morning on several streaming services.

Cherry told the Sun that it will address his firing but that he'll also talk hockey.

The plan is to release a new episode every Monday going forward.