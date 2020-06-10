Don't expect the border to open anytime soon

Waiting on a cross-border shopping trip? It likely won't happen any time soon.

According to sources speaking to Reuters, the ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. is expected to be extended once again.

It was due to expire on June 21st but will likely extend into late July.

Reuters reports that a final decision has yet to be made but a further extension is "highly likely."

More than 110,000 thousand people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. Canada has over 7,800 deaths and more than 96,000 cases.