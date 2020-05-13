Don't expect the Canada-U.S. border to open any time soon

A report in the Globe and Mail suggests Canadian and U.S. officials are in talks to extend the closure at the border until June 21st.

The border was closed to non-essential travel for 30 days on March 21st. That was extended to May 21st and it's expected the U.S. will agree to another extension.

But beyond that, things could get tense.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing to reopen the economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his Tuesday briefing, "We're going to be very, very careful about reopening any international travel, including in the United States, before we feel that it is time."

A source tells the Globe it could lead to some heated debate next month.