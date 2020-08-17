iHeartRadio

Doug Ford to speak at all-virtual Association of Municipalities Ontario conference

Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year's Association of Municipalities Ontario conference this morning.    

The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak's economic ravages.    

Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on ``supporting community well-being.''    

They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.    

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven't flowed to municipalities quickly enough.  

They pointed the finger at "federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.''
 