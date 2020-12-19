Dozens protest SIU decision not to proceed with criminal charges in fatal Brampton shooting

Dozens of protesters are demonstrating outside Peel Regional Police Headquarters on Mississauga Road, near Derry Road this afternoon.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that they're part of a group called the Malton People's Movement, which advocates against police brutality.

They're protesting the SIU's recent decision not to proceed with criminal charges in the death of D'Andre Campbell.

The 26 year-old, who had a history of mental health issues, was going through an episode, when - on his own from his home - he called emergency services for help.

When officers arrived, they say he was holding a knife, when he approached officers.

Campbell was shot by a Peel officer at his Brampton home and later died.

The protesters want the officers involved identified, charged and fired.

The protest began on the lawn of Peel Police headquarters earlier this afternoon. But, shortly after 3 p.m., dozens of officers formed a perimeter outside the building to keep demonstrators at a distance. This prompted the closure of a section of Mississauga Road, near Derry, as the protest continued on the roadway.

There are reports that "fake blood" was splashed onto monuments outside police headquarters and debris, including some protest signs, scattered on the lawn.