Dreams to dread for Danforth restaurant owner as pandemic hits home
It was always Ginger Robertson’s dream to have a second restaurant and after the success of The Edmund Burke on Danforth Avenue, it happened by being able to buy Off The Hook Fishbar on Broadview.
“Now I don’t know what’s going to happen with either one of them, I really don’t,” she said.
As COVID-19’s economic impact continues, extra attention is being put on small businesses, as Thursday marks the first day that landlords can evict commercial tenants that couldn’t pay April rent.
On Wednesday, Toronto city councillor Paula Fletcher held a virtual news conference with business representatives urging action to address the issue, with rent relief being of particular concern.
Then as she feared, she tweeted about an eviction the next morning:
Robertson paid her rent for April, saying it was non-negotiable from her landlord, but she doesn’t blame him.
“I don’t know his financial situation so it’s not like I can say he’s a greedy landlord or he’s any of these things, I don’t believe that,” she said.
“But what’s really unfair about all of it is that we’re forced closed, forced to not have any income coming in to pay the rent and it’s damaging relationships between landlords and tenants that were fine before.”
It’s a relationship that Premier Doug Ford has addressed many times, reiterating that there’s 1.2 million leases in Ontario.
“I encourage the landlords and the tenants when it comes to commercial leases, try to sit down and work it out,” he said.
She has applied for the Canada Emergency Business Account already, but the $40,000 interest-free loan hasn’t come in yet and she couldn’t qualify for Off The Hook.
“Because of the simplicity of the application itself, I don’t have 2019 payroll records, we meet all the criteria, but it’s a new business,” she said, adding even though it’s been around for nine years, they bought it too recently.
She and many other small business owners have joined together, setting up a website, savehospitality.ca with among other content, suggestions for how to get through the storm.
On rent, Ford said they’ll need backing from the federal government on a strategy and Trudeau has said more financial backing is coming.
Even if incredibly the doors were to open back up sooner rather than later, she still fears about gaining the confidence of the public to come in and for staff to work.
But for now, when Robertson wakes up in the morning, she remembers that nothing has changed or improved for weeks.
The savings for the house are gone and she can’t say if either business will survive.
“I don’t know, I mean I’m watching our bank accounts dwindle,” she said. “The stress is unreal.”