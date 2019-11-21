Driver knocks down poles and slams into parked cars along Yonge Street

It was mayhem along Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

It is closed between Major Mackenzie and Centre Street after police say someone drove down the street early this morning, knocking down poles and slamming into parked cars in their path.

York Regional Police tell us, they aren't quite sure why this happened. They say the driver was not impaired.

They've been arrested.

Luckily no one was hurt but this left a trail of destruction.

Crews are clearing up the debris and working on getting power restored.

Police expect the closure will last through most of the morning rush.