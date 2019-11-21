iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Driver knocks down poles and slams into parked cars along Yonge Street

Yonge Street mess

It was mayhem along Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

It is closed between Major Mackenzie and Centre Street after police say someone drove down the street early this morning, knocking down poles and slamming into parked cars in their path.

York Regional Police tell us, they aren't quite sure why this happened. They say the driver was not impaired.

They've been arrested.

Luckily no one was hurt but this left a trail of destruction.

Crews are clearing up the debris and working on getting power restored.

Police expect the closure will last through most of the morning rush.

On-air

TED Radio Hour

TED Radio Hour

Yonah Budd

Straight Talk Live with Yonah Budd

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

Famous Lost Words

Famous Lost Words

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Dave Trafford

The Weekend Morning Show with Dave Trafford

Jason Agnew CFRB

Sunday Morning Trivia Show

Sunday Money Show Header

The Sunday Money Show

Todd C. Slater

Simply Real Estate

Howard Levitt

Employment Law

Mark Towhey

Mark Towhey

Desmond Cole

Desmond Cole

Tim Hudak alternate

The Tim Hudak Show

Marc Saltzman

Tech Talk

Melissa Lantsman

Melissa Lantsman

The Business of Life new 2018

The Business of Life with Arlene and Jann

Richard Crouse CFRB

The Richard Crouse Show

Yonah Budd

Straight Talk Live with Yonah Budd

First Look
First Look

Watch

Dundas and Dupont drunk cube van driver crash

WATCH: Police believe cube van driver was drunk

york globe and mail

Watch: Premier Doug Ford among politicians weighing in on clash at York University pro-Israel event

Matthew Dreaver, 16, of Toronto

WATCH: Police release new video in the murder of a 16-year-old in East York

News Alerts
News Alerts